Walt Disney World brings back annual passes

When you have stockholders, it literally pays to look at the world with rose-colored glasses. That's the only motivation we can imagine for Walt Disney World bringing back their annual passes amid an ongoing coronavirus spike The push to return to something like normalcy comes as Walt Disney World is gearing up for its 50th anniversary celebration . They shared news of the return of annual passes deep in a press release about a new program at Disneyland."And for those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration!" they shared.The cheery announcement comes as Disney is requiring all Central Florida guests to mask up in indoor parts of the park yet again. The theme park is also requiring all of its non-union employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus The 50th anniversary celebration starts in October, so here's hoping we'll be beyond this recent wave of coronavirus hospitalizations and cases by then. With the state government banning nearly all local authority to halt the spread of the virus, we aren't holding our breath.