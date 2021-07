click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy Walt Disney World/YouTube

Walt Disney World will require all guests to wear masks indoors and on park transit, starting on July 30.The park briefly allowed for vaccinated guests to go without face masks indoors. As the park did not check vaccination status of customers, this amounted to an honor system (which meant, in effect, all guests could go unmasked regardless of vaccination status). The new mask rules are far more strict."Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status," the park shared on Wednesday. "This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions." Universal Orlando and SeaWorld have yet to announce changes to their mask policies, which were loosened around the same time as Walt Disney World's.