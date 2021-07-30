VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Friday, July 30, 2021

Walt Disney World requires all non-union employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Just days after the park announced a return of indoor mask mandates, Walt Disney World shared that all of its employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“At the Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” the company shared in a statement on Friday. “Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”



The statement comes shortly after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a vaccine requirement for non-union government employees, giving them until the end of August to receive their first shot. Similarly, Disney is giving employees 60 days to be fully vaccinated. In addition, the park shared that all new employees will need to be fully vaccinated before their start date.


