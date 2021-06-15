FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Gist

Disney, Universal lifting COVID-19 safety requirements as summer gets closer

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Image via Adobe Stock

Premature though it might be, Universal and Disney have heard tourists' demand for a return to normal. Both parks are lifting COVID-19 regulations as the tourist season approaches.

Bob Chapek, CEO of Walt Disney World announced that starting today, guests who are vaccinated will not have to wear masks at Disney.



Exceptions include travel on any Disney transportation.  Guest will still be required to wear masks on Disney transportation like buses, monorails, and the Skyliner. The House of Mouse will also be relaxing social distancing guidelines in many of its experiences like attraction boarding, shops, restaurants, transportation, and theaters.

However, some experiences like restaurants, shops and attractions are going to maintain being closed until they find a way to make those safe again for guests.

Earlier this week, Chapek revealed his intentions at the Credit Suisse Annual Communications Conference.

"We want to open up responsibly and we want to do so in a way that is going to maintain the guests' experience," he said of the move.

Related Universal CityWalk's newest restaurant is serving interesting takes on bao
A new bao restaurant is opening at CityWalk.
Universal CityWalk's newest restaurant is serving interesting takes on bao
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Elsewhere in Orlando Universal has lifted all capacity restrictions on their parks, operating as if there is not still a pandemic at a time when the majority of American adults are not vaccinated.

NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell said during a virtual conference call on Monday that "11 million people have visited the parks since they reopened in June 2020 after their one month closure of COVID-19."

Universal's comeback also includes the lifting of temperature screenings, social distancing guidelines and the mask mandate.

"So people are not only coming back to our theme park and enjoying the experience out of their house but they are buying stuff," Shell said during a Monday conference call. "So we are very pleased with how the theme park in Orlando is doing... and you know, we really have no capacity constraints there anymore and the summer is looking pretty, pretty strong,"

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's opens Orlando location tomorrow Read More

  2. Use Florida's mandated moment of silence to pray Ron DeSantis gets bubble guts Read More

  3. White Castle reopens ghost kitchen in Orlando Read More

  4. Wild Florida doubles size of its drive-thru safari after it proved to be a pandemic hit Read More

  5. World's richest woman MacKenzie Scott gifts $40M to UCF Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation