VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 19, 2021

Bloggytown

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to fight to have cruise restrictions overturned (again)

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Screengrab via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state likely will ask a full federal appeals court to reimpose a preliminary injunction that would block restrictions on the cruise-ship industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis made the comments after a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Saturday sided with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued a stay of the injunction, which was approved last month by a Tampa-based district judge.



Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, backed by DeSantis, filed the lawsuit in April, contending that the CDC had overstepped its legal authority in imposing the restrictions.

Related Appeals court blocks ruling lifting CDC order on cruise ships
Appeals court blocks ruling lifting CDC order on cruise ships
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs

While U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday agreed with the state’s arguments in issuing the injunction, a three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court late Saturday put Merryday’s ruling on hold. The panel did not immediately explain its decision, but DeSantis said Monday the state likely will ask the full appeals court to lift the stay —- a move known as seeking an “en banc” ruling.

“We are absolutely going to pursue getting the stay removed, either at the full 11th Circuit or at the U.S. Supreme Court. I think probably to the full 11th Circuit en banc,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Central Florida.

Unless removed, the stay would allow the CDC restrictions to remain in place at least until the appeals court rules on the underlying issues in the case. In asking the appeals court for the stay, CDC attorneys argued that the “preliminary injunction rests on errors of law and is a clear abuse of the district court’s discretion.”

“All of the cruise ships at issue here are foreign-flagged vessels that must stop at one or more foreign ports during each voyage,” U.S. Department of Justice attorneys wrote in the July 7 motion for a stay. “Cruise travel has the potential to introduce COVID-19 variants of concern into the United States from countries such as the Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras, Saint Maarten, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Aruba, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The CDC has authority to make and enforce such regulations as in its judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission or spread of communicable disease from a foreign country into the United States.”

The case focuses heavily on what is known as a “conditional sailing order,” which the CDC issued in October, several months after the cruise industry shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks onboard ships early in the pandemic. The conditional sailing order included a phased approach to resuming cruising, with ship operators needing to meet a series of requirements.

DeSantis on Monday reiterated his arguments that the CDC didn’t have the authority to place such restrictions on the industry, which has a large presence in Florida.

“I think most courts at this point have had their limit of the CDC issuing these dictates without a firm statutory basis,” DeSantis said. “I am confident we’d win on the merits at the full 11th Circuit, and obviously I am confident we would win at the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The legal wrangling at the appeals court comes as Florida also is trying to fend off a lawsuit filed last week in the federal Southern District of Florida by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. That lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of a DeSantis-driven law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination before they can board ships —- an issue that has been known as requiring COVID-19 vaccine “passports.”

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams has scheduled an Aug. 6 hearing on Norwegian’s request for a preliminary injunction against the law, which the Legislature passed in April. But attorneys for the state on Friday filed a motion to move the case out of South Florida to a court in the Middle District of Florida.

The motion said the case should be transferred, at least in part, because it involves similar issues as the other cruise-industry case handled by Merryday, who is a judge in the Middle District of Florida.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney plans to move 2,000 employees from Southern California to Lake Nona Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face congressional challenge from COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones Read More

  3. Matt Gaetz spends tons of money on Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer, Roger Stone as sex trafficking scandal looms Read More

  4. Appeals court blocks ruling lifting CDC order on cruise ships Read More

  5. Florida cop charged in Capitol riot was affiliated with Proud Boys while employed as an officer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation