VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The Gist

Norwegian Cruise Line sues Florida over vaccine passport ban

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 10:12 AM

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to block a state law banning COVID-19 vaccination “passports” so the company’s fleet can resume operations.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Norwegian argued that the legal action is the company’s “last resort” to resume operations “in the way that this cruise line has determined will be best for all concerned —- with the benefit of documentation confirming that all of its passengers and crew have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”



The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, names Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees as a defendant. Norwegian also filed a motion Tuesday for an expedited preliminary injunction seeking to block the law.

“Now, after months of Herculean efforts, NCLH is at last set to resume sailing August 15, 2021, in a way that will be safe, sound, and consistent with governing law, particularly the Conditional Sailing Order administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” Norwegian’s lawyers wrote in a 19-page legal complaint. “Yet one anomalous, misguided intrusion threatens to spoil NCLH’s careful planning and force it to cancel or hobble upcoming cruises, thereby imperiling and impairing passengers’ experiences and inflicting irreparable harm of vast dimensions.”

Florida lawmakers this spring passed a law banning banned businesses —- including cruise ships —- from requiring what are known as vaccine “passports” that would show people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed the law. But Norwegian's lawyers argued that the new statute places the cruise line company "in an impossible dilemma as it prepares to set sail from Florida: NCLH will find itself either on the wrong side of health and safety and the operative federal legal framework, or else on the wrong side of Florida law."

Norwegian’s lawsuit is the latest salvo in legal wrangling over the cruise industry in Florida. The state filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration alleging that federal health officials overstepped their legal authority by issuing cruise-industry restrictions.

In June, U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday sided with Florida and issued a preliminary injunction blocking a CDC “conditional sailing order,” which has set requirements for cruise-ship operators to meet before they can sail. The preliminary injunction is to take effect Sunday. The Biden administration is appealing Merryday’s decision.

Related Tampa judge blocks CDC order keeping cruise ships from sailing
A Tampa-based judge blocked the CDC's conditional sailing order, which has kept cruise ships from sailing from Florida.
Tampa judge blocks CDC order keeping cruise ships from sailing
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs

Separately, Carnival Cruise Line will start requiring unvaccinated people older than 12 boarding cruise ships in Florida to buy $10,000 worth of travel insurance and $30,000 worth of emergency medical evacuation coverage when checking in starting July 31. Refunds would be provided to those without the required coverage.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies Read More

  2. Carnival will force unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance Read More

  3. Florida COVID-19 cases spike, positivity rate rises above 7 percent Read More

  4. Orlando-area leaders encourage return to masking as coronavirus cases spike Read More

  5. Orlando's Aquatica named the best waterpark in the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation