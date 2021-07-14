VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Public Schools make facemasks optional for 2021-22 school year

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge Orange County Public Schools made masking entirely optional for the upcoming school year. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Orange County Public Schools made masking entirely optional for the upcoming school year.

Face coverings will be optional at Orange County public schools during the upcoming school year.

At their meeting on July 13, the OCPS School Board voted 7-1 in favor of a proposal to amend their face masks policy. Students, faculty, vendors and  visitors will all have the option to wear a mask, though no one will be required to cover their mouths and noses.



The news of the maskless school year comes as case numbers are rising throughout Central Florida. Orange County was among the least-affected counties by a recent spike in coronavirus positivity and still found itself well above the previous threshold for allowing maskless indoor gatherings.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings urged citizens to begin masking up indoors again this week, in the hopes of stemming further spikes of infection. Demings did not go so far as ordering a mask mandate, calling his words a "strong recommendation."

“Two weeks ago on June 28, it was 4.28%. We are now considered by the CDC the high-risk category for community transmission, that quite frankly is not good news for our county,” Demings said at his regular coronavirus briefing.

The OCPS Board found itself in a tricky situation that nearly all public governing bodies have experienced in recent months. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with the support of the state legislature, passed acts and executive orders effectively stripping local authorities of their ability to issue emergency orders. The move made it impossible to enforce standing mask mandates at the time and would likely come into play again should masking become a necessity in the future.

Students over the age of 12 who wish to receive the vaccine can do so without an appointment at mobile clinics in area high schools being held this week.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies Read More

  2. Carnival will force unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance Read More

  3. Florida COVID-19 cases spike, positivity rate rises above 7 percent Read More

  4. Orlando-area leaders encourage return to masking as coronavirus cases spike Read More

  5. Orlando's Aquatica named the best waterpark in the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation