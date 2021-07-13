VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County high schools open mobile vaccine clinics as school year approaches

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge Orange County Public Schools are hosting four mobile vaccine clinics this week. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Orange County Public Schools are hosting four mobile vaccine clinics this week.

Orange Country Public Schools has partnered with Health Hero Florida to administer the coronavirus vaccine to high school students.

The mobile clinics are coming to four area high schools (Winter Park, West Orange, Apopka, University). Each high school will open for one day,  offering the Pfizer vaccine from 3 to 6 p.m. Students that are 12 years old and up are eligible. There is no appointment needed and it is open to the public. The second dose will be available at the same locations in August.



Students under the age of 18 are to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have signed a consent form.

Orange County Public Schools shared the schedule to Twitter.

For those well out of high school, the Orange County is running mobile vaccine clinics in neighborhoods through August.


