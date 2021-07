Orange County high schools open mobile vaccine clinics as school year approaches

click to enlarge Adobe

Orange County Public Schools are hosting four mobile vaccine clinics this week.

The second dose will be available at the same locations in August.

Health Hero Florida will be at 4 high schools across the county this week giving the Pfizer #COVID19vaccine:

☑️Winter Park High on Tues, July 13

☑️West Orange High on Weds, July 14

☑️Apopka High on Thurs, July 15

& ☑️University High on Fri, July 16

Walk-ups only, 3-6pm. pic.twitter.com/G1UFajiXCm — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) July 12, 2021

Orange Country Public Schools has partnered with Health Hero Florida to administer the coronavirus vaccine to high school students.The mobile clinics are coming to four area high schools (Winter Park, West Orange, Apopka, University). Each high school will open for one day, offering the Pfizer vaccine from 3 to 6 p.m. Students that are 12 years old and up are eligible. There is no appointment needed and it is open to the public.Students under the age of 18 are to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have signed a consent form Orange County Public Schools shared the schedule to Twitter.For those well out of high school, the Orange County is running mobile vaccine clinics in neighborhoods through August