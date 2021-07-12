VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, July 12, 2021

Florida COVID-19 cases spike, positivity rate rises above 7 percent

Posted By and on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge COVID-19 cases continue to move in the wrong direction in Florida. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • COVID-19 cases continue to move in the wrong direction in Florida.

Amid concerns about the potent Delta variant of the coronavirus, the number of cases of COVID-19 jumped in Florida last week, according to a report issued Friday by the state Department of Health.

The report showed Florida had confirmed 2,361,360 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 23,747 cases from a week earlier. Florida during the past week also exceeded 38,000 resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.



As of Thursday, it totaled 38,157 deaths, an increase of 172 deaths from a week earlier. The number of confirmed cases has increased during the past two weeks. During the week that ended July 1, Florida saw an increase of 15,684 cases. Increases in the three previous weeks ranged from 10,095 cases to 11,454 cases, according to Department of Health reports.

In addition to the number of new cases, the rate of infection continued its upward climb to 7.8% overall. Last week, the state crossed the former threshold for removing the mask mandate in Orange County. 

Locally, the infection rate was even more dire.  Volusia County fared the worst, with a positivity rate of 13.3%. Seminole County followed behind, with 12.4% of tests coming back positive. Osceola and Orange both hovered a little over 8%.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

