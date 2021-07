SeaWorld Orlando announces free beer this summer (yes, really)

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of SeaWorld Orlando

Things are getting as back to normal as a city almost entirely predicated on theme parks can get. And that means it's time again for free beer. SeaWorld Orlando announced the return of its obviously popular free beer program through August 12.There's very little in the way of catches or gimmicks. Every person over the age of 21 who buys a ticket to the park can pick up a free 12 oz beer from The Patio Bar next to Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen inside the park after 11:30 a.m. The free beers on offer will rotate weekly throughout the summer, but currently they are offering Tecate and Pacifico Clara Cerveza.The announcement comes during a rapid period of event rollouts for the one-time step-sibling of the major parks. Festivals and fireworks have returned to the park, which spent years repositioning itself as a coaster-heavy, must-visit attraction Beyond that, SeaWorld just announced that it's getting in on the haunted house game as well . While the free beer will be long gone by the time the ghosts show up, it's just in time for their ongoing Electric Ocean EDM event