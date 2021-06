SeaWorld announces nightly summer fireworks starting tonight

click to enlarge Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook

SeaWorld Orlando is getting in on the explosive action.As nearly all of Orlando's major theme parks restart their fireworks and loosen COVID-19 restrictions , the step-sibling of the Big Three is unveiling a nighttime spectacle that will run from tonight (June 18) through August 8.The nightly Ignite fireworks and fountains show will begin at 10 p.m. on nights that their Electric Ocean event is running. Over Independence Day weekend, the park will follow the standard fireworks show with a patriotic show at 11:30 p.m.The announcement comes shortly after Walt Disney World revealed the return of their park-closing fireworks shows over Cinderella's Castle and EPCOT. The City of Orlando will also hold 4th of July fireworks this year at Lake Eola, after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.