The SeaWorld-does-EDC (but family-friendly) event Electric Ocean is coming back just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with all the requisite music, special shows, lights and longer park hours for visitors.Past the Memorial Day kickoff on May 28, Electric Ocean will be going through Sept. 6. The general idea is that, as the sun sets on the park, visitors enter a rave-esque (but not) "exotic underwater world" with dancers, DJs pumping out tunes and light shows and fireworks aplenty.Returning as part of Electric Ocean's shows this year is Elmo Rocks, wherein Elmo and pals form () rock band, and you follow them from inception to first big concert. New this year to Electric Ocean is the all-ages Electric Current dance party as well as the departure-from-the-them Rescue Tails, an educational presentation about SeaWorld's commitment to animal care —must still be causing some pain — and rescue.Electric Ocean is included with regular park admission prices and takes place on select days and nights May 28–Sept. 6.