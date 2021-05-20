VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 20, 2021

The Gist

SeaWorld goes EDC — kind of, not really — with ongoing Electric Ocean event set for this summer

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld
The SeaWorld-does-EDC (but family-friendly) event Electric Ocean is coming back just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with all the requisite music, special shows, lights and longer park hours for visitors.

Past the Memorial Day kickoff on May 28, Electric Ocean will be going through Sept. 6. The general idea is that, as the sun sets on the park, visitors enter a rave-esque (but not) "exotic underwater world" with dancers, DJs pumping out tunes and light shows and fireworks aplenty.



Returning as part of Electric Ocean's shows this year is Elmo Rocks, wherein Elmo and pals form (yes!) rock band, and you follow them from inception to first big concert. New this year to Electric Ocean is the all-ages Electric Current dance party as well as the departure-from-the-them Rescue Tails, an educational presentation about SeaWorld's commitment to animal care — Blackfish must still be causing some pain — and rescue.

Electric Ocean is included with regular park admission prices and takes place on select days and nights May 28–Sept. 6.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail
Things to do in Orlando, May 19-25: Wynton Marsalis, Fringe Fest, Foreigner
The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care
Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New downtown sculpture wants to know if you're 'down to Orlando' Read More

  2. Orlando's average home values surpass pre-housing bust high Read More

  3. Winter Park's new bright pink gift shop Gasp is bound to draw eyes, customers Read More

  4. Video shows Atlas V rocket launch in Florida from the point of view of a commercial airplane Read More

  5. Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 reviews: ‘Corsets and Cuties: Delicious,’ ‘Frigorific,’ ‘It All Started at the Radisson Inn,’ ‘Judas,’ ‘Selling Out: The Musical’ and ‘Thrive’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation