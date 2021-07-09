VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 9, 2021

Bloggytown

Daytona Beach Police Chief rips Rep. Mike Waltz for sharing condition of shot police officer

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge Daytona Beach PD Chief Jakari Young laid into Rep. Mike Waltz on Twitter for sharing the condition of a police officer who was shot in the head. - PHOTO VIA CHIEF JAKARI YOUNG
  • Photo via Chief Jakari Young
  • Daytona Beach PD Chief Jakari Young laid into Rep. Mike Waltz on Twitter for sharing the condition of a police officer who was shot in the head.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young tore into U.S. House Rep. Mike Waltz for sharing an update on the condition of a DBPD officer who was shot in the head last month. After Waltz shared that officer Jason Raynor was awake and speaking, Chief Young said the congressman has "no right" to divulge that and said Waltz was engaging in "nothing more than politics."

The angry response was prompted by a tweet from Waltz, who claimed Young as his source on Raynor's condition.



"Spoke to the Daytona Beach Police Chief and he says Officer Raynor is speaking and opening his eyes," Waltz wrote on Twitter on July 8. "His mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks. Nothing short of a miracle!"


A clearly upset Young responded this morning and apologized to the Raynor family.


"If I or [DBPD] intended to give an update on Officer Raynor’s status we would have done so ourselves!" he wrote. "[Waltz] had NO RIGHT to tweet this! I apologize to the Raynor family for this egregious violation of their trust."

Waltz apologized to Raynor's family and the department following the tweet-lashing from Young. 


Following the shooting last month, police shared bodycam footage of the interaction between Raynor and a man police believe to be 29-year-old Othal Wallace. Viewers see from Raynor's relative point-of-view as he approached a man sitting in a vehicle. When the man stood up, Raynor repeatedly tried to force him to sit back down.


“Come on, now, come on, now. Don’t do this,” the man alleged to be Wallace said in video.

After a scuffle, a single shot rings out and the camera falls to the ground along with Officer Raynor. Wallace was captured in a treehouse near Atlanta, Georgia several days later. He has been indicted on attempted murder charges in Volusia County. 

UPDATED 2:30 ET: This story was updated to include an apology from Waltz.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Orlando concert picks, July 7-13: Kaleigh Baker + Patrick Hagerman, Gruesome, Human, Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase
Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld Orlando announces free beer this summer (yes, really) Read More

  2. Florida's first snow park to reopen after tumultuous first year Read More

  3. Investigate all things Skunk Ape at the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference this summer in Lakeland Read More

  4. Bumby Arcade Food Hall construction moves forward following closing of Pepe's Cantina Read More

  5. Disney's massive I-Drive LED installation will feature 'Star Wars' and 'Toy Story' art Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation