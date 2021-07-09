Daytona Beach Police Chief rips Rep. Mike Waltz for sharing condition of shot police officer

Spoke to the Daytona Beach Police Chief and he says Officer Raynor is speaking and opening his eyes. His mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks. Nothing short of a miracle! https://t.co/iCSEjhs4ba— Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 9, 2021
If I or @DaytonaBchPD intended to give an update on Officer Raynor’s status we would have done so ourselves! @michaelgwaltz had NO RIGHT to tweet this! I apologize to the Raynor family for this egregious violation of their trust. This is nothing more than politics at its best. https://t.co/HLa8Pdd5U7— Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) July 9, 2021
My sincerest apologies to the Raynor family and @DaytonaBchPD. I was excited at the prospect of good news for Officer Raynor and did not intend to share info that wasn’t meant to be released. Continuing to pray for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/6Dj6Ce7VGL— Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 9, 2021
THREAD (1 OF 2): A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening.— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021
The man we're looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He's 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/hYHNqVLg8C
