Daytona Beach police officer shot in the head in newly released bodycam footage, shooting suspect still at large

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening.



The man we're looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He's 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/hYHNqVLg8C — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

THREAD (2 OF 2): Othal Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.



Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/5Fwii8nNs7 — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

Bodycam footage released today by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows an altercation between an unidentified officer and a suspect that ended with the officer getting shot in the head.The short clip shows the unfortunate incident that happened on June 22 in Daytona Beach. The officer approaches a man sitting in his vehicle and asking if he lives in the nearby house. The man stands up and asks why he's being questioned. The officer puts his hands on the man and attempts to force him to sit back down in the car. The man says "don't do this" and attempts to walk away from the officer. The officer grabs him while yelling "stop" and a struggle ensues.The video of the altercation becomes unclear at this point as the two men are grappling with each other. A single gunshot can be heard before the officer falls backward, briefly catching the man walking away on camera. Further video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows officers responding to the scene of the shooting after the officer failed to respond to his radio The unidentified officer is currently hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center with his injuries and in grave condition, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. The Department believes the shooter is 29-year-old Othal Wallace and are offering a $100K reward for information that might lead to his arrest.Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young shared that the officer is 26 years old and his mother is with him at the hospital during an early morning press conference."Most of us are just starting to live at 26 years old," he said. "We are completely heartbroken at what took place."Young went on to say that county is "on lockdown" while they search for Wallace, though reports have the search extending as far as Georgia.