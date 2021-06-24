Daytona Beach police officer shot in the head in newly released bodycam footage, shooting suspect still at large

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening.— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021
The man we're looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He's 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/hYHNqVLg8C
THREAD (2 OF 2): Othal Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021
Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/5Fwii8nNs7
