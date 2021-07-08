Mobile Vaccine Sites coming to Orlando neighborhoods starting next week

click to enlarge
The City of Orlando will be offering mobile vaccine sites in Orlando neighborhoods to make sure that families are all vaccinated ahead of the start of the school year.
The vaccines are going to be administered at seven City of Orlando neighborhood centers, offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine.
Residents 18 and up can receive the vaccine of their choice. However, children ages 12-17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine, and only with parental consent.
"It's critical we continue to make the vaccine available to as many of our residents as possible, especially families now that teenagers are eligible to receive it," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "Our neighborhood centers are conveniently located throughout the city and it only takes about 30 minutes to get the vaccine there."
The vaccine schedule is below.
JULY - MOBILE VACCINE SITE SCHEDULE:
- Monday, July 12 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, July 13 – Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Wednesday, July 14 – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 15 – Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Friday, July 16 – Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Wednesday, July 21 – Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 South Summerlin Avenue (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Monday, July 26 – Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
AUGUST - MOBILE VACCINE SITE SCHEDULE:
- Monday, August 2 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, August 3 – Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Wednesday, August 4 – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Thursday, August 5 – Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Friday, August 6 – Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Wednesday, August 11 – Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 South Summerlin Avenue (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
- Monday, August 16 – Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road (2:30 – 5 p.m.)
To know more information about mobile vaccine sites in your neighborhood, go to, orlando.gov/mobilevaccines
