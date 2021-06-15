FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Gist

Walt Disney World announces return of nightly fireworks on July 1

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge A pre-COVID firework display at the Magic Kingdom - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • A pre-COVID firework display at the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World has gone without its traditional fireworks at park  closing since the theme park initially shuttered for the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing concerns kept the nightly show from returning when the park initially opened back up to the public. The park continues to shed pandemic restrictions, however, and it just announced that the spectacle over Cinderella Castle will return on July 1.

"As we continue to see more communities adjust and ease COVID-19 guidelines, there’s a new sense of optimism with many positive signs moving forward," Disney's Shawn Slater wrote on the park's official blog. "We’re encouraged by it too, seeing more families making travel plans, friends dining out together more often and more Americans returning to work. And at Disney theme parks, we’re gradually bringing back more of our beloved park experiences."



With that in mind, the show dubbed "Happily Ever After" will restart in July and run nightly. The park-celebrating "EPCOT Forever" will also run.


EPCOT is gearing up to release a new nighttime show called "Harmonious" for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. The show might mark a shift away from Walt Disney World's long-stagnant nighttime productions.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's opens Orlando location tomorrow Read More

  2. White Castle reopens ghost kitchen in Orlando Read More

  3. Use Florida's mandated moment of silence to pray Ron DeSantis gets bubble guts Read More

  4. Wild Florida doubles size of its drive-thru safari after it proved to be a pandemic hit Read More

  5. Universal CityWalk's newest restaurant is serving interesting takes on bao Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation