Walt Disney World announces return of nightly fireworks on July 1

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

A pre-COVID firework display at the Magic Kingdom









As we continue to see more communities adjust and ease COVID-19 guidelines, there’s a new sense of optimism with many positive signs moving forward," Disney's Shawn Slater wrote on the park's official blog . "We’re encouraged by it too, seeing more families making travel plans, friends dining out together more often and more Americans returning to work. And at Disney theme parks, we’re gradually bringing back more of our beloved park experiences."

Walt Disney World has gone without its traditional fireworks at park closing since the theme park initially shuttered for the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing concerns kept the nightly show from returning when the park initially opened back up to the public. The park continues to shed pandemic restrictions , however, and it just announced that the spectacle over Cinderella Castle will return on July 1.With that in mind, the show dubbed "Happily Ever After" will restart in July and run nightly. The park-celebrating "EPCOT Forever" will also run.EPCOT is gearing up to release a new nighttime show called "Harmonious" for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. The show might mark a shift away from Walt Disney World's long-stagnant nighttime productions