Orlando's 4th of July fireworks are returning to Lake Eola in 2021

Mayor Buddy Dyer just shared some great news for patriotic families and firework fanatics alike.After having to cancel the 4th of July fireworks at Lake Eola last year because of the pandemic, Dyer shared that the event would return this year. The 44th Annual Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola Park is returning to the heart of Downtown Orlando this July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m.According to Mayor Dyer, this event is coming back because of how cautious the Orlando residents have been during the pandemic and their embrace of vaccination efforts."Today's announcement is a direct result of what our community has done together to take control and stop the spread of COVID-19 here in Orlando," Mayor Dyer said. "I want to thank all of our residents who have done their part, practicing pandemic precautions over the past year and getting vaccinated."The firework display will begin at 9:15 p.m. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed at the event and unvaccinated people will have to wear a mask.Those not quite ready to get out there can watch the event virtually through broadcast and streaming partner, News 6 WKMG.Visit the city of Orlando's website for more information about the Lake Eola fireworks