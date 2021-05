Universal Orlando no longer requiring guests to wear masks

click to enlarge Adobe

Universal Orlando is offering fully vaccinated guests the option to not wear masks at their parks and resorts.

In a move that amounts to a full removal of their mask policy, Universal Orlando announced that fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks anywhere on the grounds of their theme parks.The park shared that they will not require proof of vaccination from guests who wish to walk around maskless, effectively opening the gates for anyone to go maskless regardless of their vaccination status.“While we will not require proof of vaccination, we do expect our guests to comply with this revised policy and to use face coverings if they have not been vaccinated,” the company shared in a press release.The new policy takes effect Saturday, May 29, which is just in time for the rush of Memorial Day weekend tourists.The news comes days after SeaWorld announced that their fully vaccinated employees would not need to wear masks anywhere on park grounds. Earlier this week, Disney top brass noted that they expected to have their park at full capacity by the end of the year. CEO Bob Chapek has hinted that the days of requiring guests to wear a mask in Disney parks are numbered.