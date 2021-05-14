Walt Disney World raising capacity from 35% as CEO hints at loosening mask restrictions

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

Walt Disney World is looking to raise the amount of people who can visit its park on a daily basis. The park has operated on a self-imposed limit of 35% capacity since reopening the park to visitors, but CEO Bob Chapek told investors on an earnings call on Thursday that policy has been loosened.Chapek didn't say how much the capacity limits had changed. He did go on to hint at the end of mask mandates in Walt Disney World by the summer.“Anybody [who has] been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on, that can be quite daunting, so we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience,” Chapek said, per the Orlando Sentinel. “You’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we’re able to admit into our parks, through our reservation systems that we recently implemented, so we’re very, very excited about that.”Walt Disney World was one of several parks to end temperature checks for guests recently. It also reduced some of its social distancing guidelines in areas outside of restaurants and shops.