VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Gist

Walt Disney World raising capacity from 35% as CEO hints at loosening mask restrictions

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

Walt Disney World is looking to raise the amount of people who can visit its park on a daily basis. The park has operated on a self-imposed limit of 35% capacity since reopening the park to visitors, but CEO Bob Chapek told investors on an earnings call on Thursday that policy has been loosened.

Chapek didn't say how much the capacity limits had changed. He did go on to hint at the end of mask mandates in Walt Disney World by the summer.




“Anybody [who has] been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on, that can be quite daunting, so we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience,” Chapek said, per the Orlando Sentinel. “You’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we’re able to admit into our parks, through our reservation systems that we recently implemented, so we’re very, very excited about that.”

Related Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World ending temperature checks
Masks still required
Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World ending temperature checks
By Matthew Moyer
Blogs

Walt Disney World was one of several parks to end temperature checks for guests recently. It also reduced some of its social distancing guidelines in areas outside of restaurants and shops.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care
Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tampa Bay gas hoarders accidentally set their Hummer on fire Read More

  2. Amazon 4-Star retail store coming soon to Colonial Plaza Read More

  3. Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency over gas shortages amid Colonial Pipeline issues, but Orlando has no need to worry Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces pardons for all coronavirus restriction violators in the state during Fox News visit Read More

  5. Florida fisherman runs from large alligator in terrifying video Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation