SeaWorld now allows vaccinated employees to go maskless in the park

click to enlarge Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook

SeaWorld will allow vaccinated employees to go maskless.

In an internal memo to park employees, SeaWorld shared that workers who were fully vaccinated would be allowed to go maskless in the park.The email obtained by Spectrum News 13 said the measure was effective starting today, May 25. Employees must provide vaccination records before they can go maskless and will wear a sticker on their nametag identifying them as vaccinated.Elsewhere in parkland, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World have removed some restrictions on park guests . Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that raised park capacity and maskless guests were in the attraction's near future on a call with investors earlier this month. This came after both Universal and Disney announced they were ending temp checks at their parks.