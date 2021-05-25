VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

SeaWorld now allows vaccinated employees to go maskless in the park

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge SeaWorld will allow vaccinated employees to go maskless. - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
  • SeaWorld will allow vaccinated employees to go maskless.

In an internal memo to park employees, SeaWorld shared that workers who were fully vaccinated would be allowed to go maskless in the park.

The email obtained by Spectrum News 13 said the measure was effective starting today, May 25. Employees must provide vaccination records before they can go maskless and will wear a sticker on their nametag identifying them as vaccinated.



Elsewhere in parkland, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World have removed some restrictions on park guests. Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that raised park capacity and maskless guests were in the attraction's near future on a call with investors earlier this month. This came after both Universal and Disney announced they were ending temp checks at their parks.



Tags: , , , , ,

