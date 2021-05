Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World ending temperature checks

click image Photo courtesy Walt Disney World/Facebook

Masks still required

Local theme parks Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are both phasing out temperature checks as part of their respective COVID-19 safety protocols over the next few days.Universal Orlando is acting first, ending temperature checks across the board on Thursday [].Universal will also ease up on physical distancing requirements at the park, reducing the distance from six feet to three feet. This is in line with physical distancing guidelines in Orange County, which were changed by Mayor Jerry Demings from six to three feet at the end of April.Walt Disney World, on the other hand, ends the mandatory temp checks for employees on May 8 and park visitors a little bit later on May 16.Temperature checks for park employees and visitors had been mandatory for entrance since both theme parks reopened last summer.Face masks are still required at both parks.