VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Gist

Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World ending temperature checks

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM

click image Masks still required - PHOTO COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Walt Disney World/Facebook
  • Masks still required
Local theme parks Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are both phasing out temperature checks as part of their respective COVID-19 safety protocols over the next few days.

Universal Orlando is acting first, ending temperature checks across the board on Thursday [hey that's today!].



Universal will also ease up on physical distancing requirements at the park, reducing the distance from six feet to three feet. This is in line with physical distancing guidelines in Orange County, which were changed by Mayor Jerry Demings from six to three feet at the end of April.

Walt Disney World, on the other hand, ends the mandatory temp checks for employees on May 8 and park visitors a little bit later on May 16.

Temperature checks for park employees and visitors had been mandatory for entrance since both theme parks reopened last summer.

Face masks are still required at both parks.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando theme parks respond after former Disney employee claims he was banned from park for drinking from fountains Read More

  2. The Monkees will bring their 2021 farewell tour to Orlando Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz finds unlikely ally in Nikki Fried as sex trafficking probe continues Read More

  4. Jerry Demings calls Gov. DeSantis’ order overruling COVID-19 mandates a ‘plot to take power’ from ‘Democrat-led’ cities Read More

  5. World's Largest White Castle grand opening shatters burger chain's sales record Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation