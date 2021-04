Walt Disney World offering bonuses to employees who get vaccinated

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

All service jobs carry an enhanced risk during the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of maybe flight attendants, however, few workers are exposing themselves to more people from more places than theme park employees. Walt Disney World as much as acknowledged this with a new program, offering a bonus to any park employee who could prove they were vaccinated.Per a report from the, Walt Disney World is offering a one-time bonus to employees who can prove they are fully vaccinated by September 30. Walt Disney World is accepting proof of either the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For their troubles, employees will receive a bonus equivalent to four hours at their regular wage.Unite Here Local 362, a hospitality workers union representing Disney staff, had previously pushed for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to expand vaccine eligibility to include theme park workers. Now that all adults are eligible, the union said incentivizing vaccinations was a good thing.“They’re guest-facing. They come in contact in some cases with thousands of tourists on a daily basis,” union prez Eric Clinton told the. “Every single thing that we can do to protect people, including getting vaccinated, moves us towards being safe and back towards a new normal.”Disney has previously shared that they are running vaccination appointments out of their on-site health clinic for employees