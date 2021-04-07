Walt Disney World has program to vaccinate employees on-site

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

After months of requests from Disney's park employees, it appears that Walt Disney World has opened up a vaccine clinic for its workers.reports that Walt Disney World distributed vaccines to park employees onsite at their employee healthcare center. Disney reps say they were approached by Osceola County officials who asked them to help distribute the vaccine.“Our Health Services team administers other vaccines to Cast and has the expertise and infrastructure in place to aid in this effort so we gladly agreed,” Disney told the paper.Disney added that they are hoping to get more shipments to continue the program. Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle posed in front of the employees-only site on his Instagram earlier this week.“Sending a big thanks to our amazing Walt Disney World Health Services team as they provide Cast with another option to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” he wrote. “We are so pleased to help Central Florida in its continued fight to beat the virus! #GetTheShot.”