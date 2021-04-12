HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, April 12, 2021

Amway Center hopes to be open at 100% capacity in August

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge Stevie Nicks at Amway Center - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Stevie Nicks at Amway Center

Florida coming out of lockdown is a little different than most places, if only because the state barely locked down to begin with. So, while we're not coming up from underground, blinking our eyes to adjust to the light in the strange, new world, it's still exciting to see venues, tours and other aspects of life coming back online.

The Amway Center is the latest space to announce its working toward a fully post-pandemic operation in the next few months. The arena claims it hopes to be back at 100% capacity by the end of August.



Amway reps told WESH that they think full concerts are a possibility, given the current rate of vaccine rollout and their own safety precautions.

"A hundred percent is a 100%, so I think we're all hoping to get back to that and be shoulder-to-shoulder and not have to worry about some of the things we have to worry about today," Deputy Chief for Orlando Venues Craig Borkon said.

Officials claim they are hoping to get the industry around events back from its fully shuttered state.

"Getting those folks back to work, seeing those smiling faces come back to work where they haven't been able to for over a year now, is going to be incredible — we can't wait," Borkon said.

Megawatt country stars Kane Brown and Eric Church recently announced tours that will run through the Amway Center. With optimism like this, expect them to be the first of a wave.

