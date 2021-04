Orange County's FEMA vaccination sites switch to Johnson + Johnson only starting today

click image Photo courtesy FEMA/Facebook

FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Orange County will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine primarily starting today.The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose only to be complete.if you still needdoses of the Pfizer vaccine, that can be obtained at these facilities.Again, this switchover happens on Tuesday, April 6.The main FEMA vaccine site in Orange County is at the Valencia College West Campus (1800 S. Kirkman Road). This site operates on a walk-up only basis from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.The site has the current capacity to offer up to 3,000 shots per day. In addition, WESH reports that there are an additional 1,000 doses available today (Tuesday) bringing the total up to 4,000.FEMA has frequently opened pop-up and satellite sites in the area. Follow Orange County''s social media for updates.