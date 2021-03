University of Central Florida student's tree frog wins Cadbury Bunny contest

click to enlarge Photo via Cadbury

You might have heard a little story about this time of year. The tale of an underdog coming up against impossible odds and persevering. A springtime celebration of laying something down for eternity. We're talking, of course, about Betty the tree frog and her quest to become this year's Cadbury Bunny The frog belonging to University of Central Florida student Kaitlyn Vidal was a long shot to win the competition, as no amphibian had ever donned the faux fur ears for the company. Betty pulled it out, though, in the largest Cadbury contest ever.Before the one-year-old frog's first-ever Easter celebration, she beat out 12,000 applicants to land a spot in the annual commercial.The company notes that both their panel of judges and American voters agreed that Betty should be the bunny."Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" Vidal shared in a press release. "She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."Cadbury went ahead and shared a rough cut of Betty's debut.