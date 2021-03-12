HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Orlando-area frog might be the next Cadbury Bunny

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge Betty, an Orlando-area tree frog, might be the next Cadbury bunny. - PHOTO VIA CADBURY
  • Photo via Cadbury
  • Betty, an Orlando-area tree frog, might be the next Cadbury bunny.

If your weird uncle spent the last week ranting about potato genitalia, you might want to shield them from this story: An Orlando-area frog might be the face of Cadbury this Easter. Betty the Australian Tree Frog is a top 10 finalist to be this year's Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury's annual contest asks pet owners to submit their furry (or slimy) friends for a chance to star in a commercial for creme eggs. The tree frog owned by University of Central Florida student Kaitlyn Vidal has made it to the final round of voting and it's no surprise as to why. Betty cuts quite a figure in her top hat with attached bunny ears.



“Betty knows what it’s like to be different and she’d love to get the chance to show everyone that our differences are what make us who we are and they are something to be proud of,” Vidal said in her contest submission video, as Betty hopped around a basket of pastel eggs.

Vidal told Fox 35 that she entered the contest for the same reason a college student does anything: They needed the money.

"I was just accepted to UCF’s graduate school for speech-language pathology so I am currently applying for scholarships and that’s why I decided to enter this competition," Vidal said. "Anything to help pay off student debt!"

Betty is one of four frogs that Vidal owns. Presumably, Betty shows the most of whatever passes for star quality around the pond. Take a look at Betty's contest video (and cast a vote, if you're convinced) over at Cadbury's website. Voting runs through March 17.



