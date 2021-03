Some CVS pharmacies in Florida to begin vaccinating teachers and school employees regardless of age

click image Photo courtesy CVS/Facebook

Pharmacy chain CVS announced on Wednesday that K-12 teachers, school employees, and daycare and preschool workers regardless of age can now be vaccinated for COVID-19 at participating CVS stores in Florida.The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program — in which CVS is a participant — updated its vaccination eligibility guidelines following a March 2 directive by the Biden administration to prioritize teachers, school employees and child care workers, further "challenging states to get teachers, school staff and workers in childcare programs their first shot by the end of March."CVS made it quickly clear they would follow this directive."We’ve aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines," said CVS spokesperson Tara Burke in a statement sent to local station FOX 35 Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded Florida's vaccination eligibility to include teachers and school workers over the age of 50, but this move by CVS dramatically expands vaccine access in Florida — at participating CVS stores, at least.There are 24 CVS locations in Florida currently administering vaccines, including Central Florida locations in Daytona Beach, Haines City, Plant City and Lakeland. As of this writing, there are Orlando CVS pharmacies giving COVID vaccinations yet.Appointments may be made through the CVS website