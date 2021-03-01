HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. DeSantis further expands COVID-19 vaccine access to first responders and teachers 50 and above

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY GOV. RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Screen capture courtesy Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 teachers who are age 50 or older.

DeSantis told reporters he would issue an executive order later Monday that will mark an additional expansion of vaccinations that have focused since late December on people age 65 or older.



On Friday, DeSantis issued an executive order that allows physicians to vaccinate people under 65 who are deemed “extremely vulnerable” to the disease.

The executive order also will allow advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists to provide shots to such people if physicians determine that the recipients are extremely vulnerable.

Previously, only hospitals were authorized to give shots to people under 65 deemed extremely vulnerable. DeSantis indicated last week that he was likely to expand vaccinations to law-enforcement officers, firefighters and teachers 50 or older.

An executive order would finalize the decision. DeSantis said the expansion is bolstered, at least in part, by federal approval of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He said Florida could get 175,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only single doses, unlike Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that require two doses.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tiger Woods-designed mini golf course heading to Waterford Lakes in Orlando Read More

  2. Video: Smarmy neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes gets kicked out of CPAC, brags AFPAC doesn't 'have homosexuals speaking on the stage' Read More

  3. Move over, Mandalorian — Disney's next hit TV series could be based on the Magic Kingdom Read More

  4. Exclusive: Listen to a kinda blazed Kevin Smith talk about bringing Mooby's to Orlando (it's hilariously riveting) Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include the 'extremely vulnerable' regardless of age Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation