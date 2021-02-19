Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

You know a beer is good when people flock to a laundromat to find it. Twelve Talons brewery is trading up soap suds for suds of a different sort. The ones you find at Orlando's trendy Milk District. – LINK



If you're in the Orlando area this weekend, look up at the Amway Center. The former One80 Skytop Lounge is under new ownership. The amazing views are the same, but a lot of cool stuff has been added to the menu. – LINK

If you find yourself with a little extra time this weekend, head over to the Orlando Science Center. A unique partnership between the City of Orlando and the Orlando Utilities Commission is set up there. – LINK