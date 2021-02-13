HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Saturday, February 13, 2021

City of Orlando and OUC collaborate on a Tiny Green Home, now on view at Orlando Science Center

Posted By on Sat, Feb 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OUC
  • Photo via OUC

The first Tiny Green Home has come to Central Florida in time for Orlando Science Center's Otronicon.

The 162-square-foot building is an interactive display meant to educate residents on ways they can make their own homes more sustainable. The project will be housed at Loch Haven Park next to the Orlando Science Center, and open for free viewing throughout Otronicon, Feb. 12-15, and open to the public in March, according to a press release from Orlando Utilities Commission.



"Guests of the Science Center will be able to visit the Tiny Green Home to get a hands-on experience with sustainability through interactive displays," Clint Bullock, OUC's general manager and CEO, said in a press release.

The home features functioning solar panels on the roof, electric vehicle charging stations in the garage, apartment/condo-adaptable garden beds for vegetables, as well as information on ways residents can live sustainably.


"Ideally, visitors will apply these lessons in their own lives, and make their own homes more sustainable and energy-efficient," Bullock said.

In the emailed press release, OUC said they plan to deploy the mobile exhibits throughout the year.

The tiny home was jointly funded by OUC and the City of Orlando, with help from Bloomberg Philanthropies' American Cities Climate Challenge. The home will be maintained by Orlando Science Center.


