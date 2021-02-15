Monday, February 15, 2021
Amway Center's rooftop bar overlooking downtown Orlando has a new lease on life as Sky Lounge
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 1:47 PM
click image
The Amway Center's rooftop bar has new owners and a new moniker as SkyLounge at Amway Center
.
The former One80 Skytop Lounge, perched atop the Downtown Orlando sports and performance venue, is now operated by the Downtown Hospitality Group, and is on track to open Friday, Feb. 19, just in time for the Magic's home game against the Golden State Warriors.
Once up and running, the Sky Lounge
will be open on game and event days through the duration of this current NBA season.
The Lounge will then be placed on "pause" for a top-down remodel over the summer, before reopening in October for the next NBA season. DHG will continue to "refine
" the Sky Lounge concept during the entirety of 2021.
–
