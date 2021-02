Twelve Talons brewery will become the latest addition to Orlando's Milk District

click image Courtesy of Twelve Talons

From soap suds to suds of a different sort: Twelve Talons brewery announced its move to Orlando's Milk District, where it'll continue to brew the unique beer flavors it's known for in a former laundromat.The brewery has been around since March of 2019 and has collaborated with several iconic Orlando breweries throughout the years, including Rockpit Brewing, Broken Strings Brewery, Bowigens Beer Co., and Wop's Hops Brewing Co.The Milk District's executive director, Zac Alfson, welcomes the district's latest addition."The Milk District has really distinguished itself as a food and beer destination, and Twelve Talons will make a great addition," Alfson said.Twelve Talons is known for creating unusual beer flavors, including chocolate orange imperial stout, toffee pistachio stout, mint cholaca-laca bang bang, and the iTalon job, a sour NEIPA with passionfruit and mango.The brewery will now be operating out of 2807 E. South St. (formerly South Street Coin Laundry). Keep an eye on their social media for more updates on the opening date.