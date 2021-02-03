More out-of-state residents have received the COVID vaccine in Florida than in Seminole, Lake, or 13 other counties

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, about 1.7 million people had received COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida. Here is a breakdown of the counties with the most residents vaccinated:
— Miami-Dade County: 177,673
— Palm Beach County: 160,905
— Broward County: 144,039
— Orange County: 85,296
— Duval County: 80,541
— Hillsborough County: 77,469
— Pinellas County: 75,625
— Lee County: 61,243
— Out-of-state residents: 55,122
— Brevard County: 45,660
— Volusia County: 45,068
— Sarasota County: 40,905
— Collier County: 38,679
— Lake County: 36,913
— Seminole County: 36,042
— Polk County: 35,060
— St. Johns County: 32,210
— Alachua County: 32,204
— Marion County: 31,000
— Pasco County: 29,449
— Leon County: 29,128
— Escambia County: 27,104
— Manatee County: 26,795
— St. Lucie County: 24,433
Source: Florida Department of Health
