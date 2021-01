Walt Disney World will require vaccinated guests to continue wearing masks at the parks

click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy Walt Disney World/YouTube

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Walt Disney World Resort has updated its COVID-19 mask policy — and evenpark guests who have been vaccinated must still mask up.The wording on the "Face Coverings" sub-section of the theme park's " Returning to a World of Magic " website has been changed to read:Mask-wearing has been mandatory at all of the Walt Disney Resort parks since their July reopening. And while most guests have complied, there have been literal fights and altercations between Disney security and park guests who have refused to don a mask.Over the past year, Disney has updated their COVID-19 policies as needed.In late July, the theme park closed a loophole allowing people to walk around without masks, so long as they were eating and drinking (the infamous " clomp and chomp " loophole).Disney's face covering guidelines follow those recommended by the CDC . Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth, securing under the chin and behind the ears, being made of at least two layers of "breathable" fabric and lying "snugly" against the cheeks.