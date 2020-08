Local man charged after getting into mask fight with Epcot security guard

click image Photo courtesy Epcot

Admit it, you knew this was going to happen, but did you have August in the "Fight at Walt Disney World Resort Over Masks" betting pool?An Orlando man has been charged after getting into a fight with an Epcot security guard over the theme park's mask rules and policies.On Aug. 14, Enrico Toro paid several hundred dollars to take his family to Epcot, only to almost immediately get into a verbal altercation with a security guard over members of his family not wearing the correct types of face covering to gain entry to the theme park.Things became heated, with Torres even shouting, "Call the police. They'll have to shoot me to leave," and then striking the guard in the face, according to a report in the Orlando Sentinel. Even as Torres' wife attempted to walk him away from the melee, he continued shouting curses and, apparently, death threats.Torres was arrested for misdemeanor battery on the scene. The Orange County Sheriff's office said on Wednesday that this is the first report of such an incident at a local theme park.