Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Florida man misquotes 'A Bug's Life,' after getting booted from Disney World for not wearing a mask

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA MICHAELSHEEHYJR/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via MichaelSheehyJr/Twitter
A guest at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was seen attempting to rally onlookers for support by incorrectly quoting the movie “A Bug’s Life,” while security escorted him out of the park for refusing to wear a face mask.

In a video originally posted to social media on Sept. 15 by Disney fan site WDWT, a man is seen screaming to onlookers about “A Bug’s Life,” in a last ditch effort to drum up support for not wearing his mask.



“Remember the movie that came out at Walt Disney World?,” yells the man. “It was called A Bug’s Life! Remember Hopper? If one guy stands up, one ant stands up, then they’ll all stand up and they’ll lose control.”
Of course, the quote he’s actually searching for is “You let one ant stand up to us, then they all might stand up.”

But apparently it doesn't appear that guests were swayed, as Walt Disney World, like most theme parks in Florida, currently requires guests to wear face masks in most public places right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man in the clip is actually Christian musician, pastor and conspiracy theorist Roy Fields, known for a recently viral 9/11 currency manipulation video, and his Run With Fire Ministries out of Lakeland, Florida.

Fields later posted about getting booted from Disney on his Facebook page. "They got madder as I continue to inform the public information and preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ," said Fields in the post. "Law Enforcement said that I did NOT break any laws at all. I just had to leave."

In Fields' version of the video, he can be seen screaming at guests to repent, and that COVID-19 deaths have been purposely inflated, which is incorrect.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
