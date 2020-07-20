Walt Disney World closes face mask loophole at Orlando parks

WDW News Today asked an Epcot cast member to clarify the rule tweak, and were told, "Guests are now being asked to find a safe spot six feet from other guests before removing their masks to eat and drink."
Sick of guests @ Disney Springs not covering their noses with their masks or walking around with a closed water bottle in their hands as a “loophole” to avoid wearing a mask. It’s so ignorant to the employees who get paid nothing to work harder than usual to keep you safe/healthy— R A I N A (@RainaMahalek) June 23, 2020
adding video to explain the full issue, which is more than just the above line.— 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) July 11, 2020
there were also TWO MORE lanes of pedestrian traffic in the SAME walkway.
It’s not a fluke, either - we were directed straight into the bottleneck. (You can hear it in the background.) pic.twitter.com/nhSB3o8gXm
