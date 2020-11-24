[UPDATED WITH LOCATION] Chicken Fire, the super hot Nashville hot chicken food truck, is opening a brick and mortar space very soon

"And the chicken is fire. Absolute fire. This kid from Akron with Ghanaian roots spent months perfecting his recipe, and a purist one at that. It has, evidently, impressed visiting and expat Nashvillians alike, and well it should – Boakye procures his chicken from Prestige Farms in North Carolina, brines it, batters it, fries it, then tosses it in a hot oil glaze peppered with a secret blend of spices of which cayenne and brown sugar are the most discernible. And this being Nashville hot chicken, even the "mild" is anointed in demon lube."
"...I ordered my tenders "hot x2" (translation: "hot hot") which is one notch below their hottest offering, "hot infinity" (translation: poof!). One bite was all it took for my scalp to transform into a water sprinkler."
