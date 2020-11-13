HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, November 13, 2020

Orlando's Black Rooster Taqueria is opening another location in Curry Ford West

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge Juliana and John Calloway - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Juliana and John Calloway
Restaurant-goers haven't had a whole lot to celebrate this year, so this should come as some much-welcome news.

John and Juliana Calloway, the high priest and priestess of Orlando's taco scene, will expand their Black Rooster Taqueria concept to what some call the Hourglass District (and others the Curry Ford West Main Street District!) this March.



The new Black Rooster Taqueria will occupy an endcap space in a building that formerly housed an ABC liquor store at 3097 Curry Ford Road, at the corner of South Crystal Lake Drive.

Floyd's Barbershop will occupy the other endcap, while the remaining two middle spaces (which could be merged into one larger space) have yet to be leased.

click to enlarge Future site of Black Rooster Taqueria - PHOTO BY JULIANA CALLOWAY
  • photo by Juliana Calloway
  • Future site of Black Rooster Taqueria
Black Rooster Taqueria's expansion has always been a part of the Calloways' plans, but finding an appropriate space in the appropriate location proved elusive.

"We've been searching for such a long time," says Juliana, "but when COVID hit, we knew we had to have a large outdoor space as well."

click to enlarge Patio area - PHOTO BY JULIANA CALLOWAY
  • photo by Juliana Calloway
  • Patio area
BRT's Hourglass location will be double the size of the Mills Avenue original and feature a sizable pet-friendly outdoor patio with plenty of seating and enough space for cornhole and other yard games. Two garage doors have been installed inside the space, designed to open out onto the patio.

The increased space and larger kitchen will also allow the husband-and-wife team to grow catering operations and expand the menu. In fact, brunch will be offered at the new location, and breakfast will soon follow at BRT on Mills (think chilaquiles and a variety of breakfast burritos).

click to enlarge bartlettimage-black-rooster-5288.jpg
More vegetarian dishes will also make their way onto both menus.

Buildout of the space will commence in January, and design will take on a similar SoCal look and vibe as the Mills Avenue location.

Be sure to follow Black Rooster Taqueria on Instagram for all the latest updates.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

