Nashville Hot Chicken at Chicken Fire

facebook.com/eatchickenfire

After stints at À La Cart and East End Market, Chicken Fire owner Kwame Boakye says big things are in store for his Nashville hot chicken concept. We take that to mean either his food truck will roll into a permanent parking space somewhere or Chicken Fire will finally go brick-and-mortar. No matter the outcome, Boakye's sure to continue making flames burst out of the yaps of his patrons. Even an oxymoronic "mild" hot chicken can peel the skin off your palate, but the "hot"? Or "hot x 2"? Or "hot infinity"? POOF!