Thursday, October 15, 2020

Hunger Street Tacos will open a second location inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM

click image Rendering of Hunger Street Tacos inside the Plant Street Market - HUNGER STREET TACOS
  • Hunger Street Tacos
  • Rendering of Hunger Street Tacos inside the Plant Street Market
It's been a long time coming, but Hunger Street Tacos, the popular Winter Park taqueria run by brothers Joe and David Creech, will open a second location inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden this coming spring.

During the downturn, the Creeches took the opportunity to amp up their offerings, first by making nixtamalized stone-ground tortillas from heirloom Oaxacan corn, then unleashing the most buzzworthy bite of the pandemic — birria machete.



Now residents of Winter Garden will be able to enjoy all the items offered at the Winter Park location and more.

The new location, teased by Hunger Street on their Instagram page yesterday, will feature an open kitchen housing two trompos for proper tacos al pastor, as well as a retail area stocking various items.

"We'll have retail offerings that include salsa macha, tortillas and masa by the pound," Joe Creech says.

Hunger Street Tacos will take over the space currently occupied by Press'd Juice Bar & Kitchen.

For updates, be sure to follow Hunger Street Tacos on Instagram.

