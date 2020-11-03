Election 2020: Democrat Anna Eskamani wins re-election for Florida House District 47

click to enlarge Photo via Anna V. Eskamani campaign

State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, has been re-elected to her District 47 seat for a third term, handily besting Republican challenger Jeremy Sisson.Eskamani captured 59 percent of the vote, racking up 58,502 votes with 45 of 47 precincts reporting.A proud progressive voice in the state legislature, Eskamani will continue to represent Florida House District 47, which encompasses part of Orange County including east Orlando, Winter Park, Edgewood and Belle Isle."I don’t know what the future holds, but leadership rises in moments of uncertainty, and I’m proud to be your happy warrior, to always put the hammer down, and to build bridges where we can while never being afraid to hold ourselves and others accountable," said Eskamani in an email sent out just after her victory was announced.Equality Florida's Senior Political Direcor Joe Saunders said in press statement on Tuesday evening: “Rep. Eskamani has been an outspoken hero for the LGBTQ community in the Florida House and her decisive re-election in a district she flipped just two years ago is cause for celebration. Equality Florida Action PAC has proudly stood by Anna from the beginning and fought hard to send one of our true champions back to Tallahassee. Congratulations to Representative Anna V. Eskamani on this well-deserved victory.”