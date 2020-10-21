HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Rare snake with two heads found in Palm Harbor, Florida

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge Double-brained snek. - PHOTO BY JONATHAN MAYS/FWC FISH AND WILDLIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE
  • PHOTO BY JONATHAN MAYS/FWC FISH AND WILDLIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE
  • Double-brained snek.
Two-headed serpents may be common in ancient mythology, but not so much in real life. However, a Palm Harbor family recently discovered a rare two-headed Southern black racer snake.

The snake has a condition called bicephaly, which happens when two monozygotic twins fail to separate during embryo development, leaving both heads on a single body, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission's Fish and Wildlife Research.



In an update post on Facebook, Kay Rogers and her family said Dos (the snake) was doing well, but that his biggest problem was eating, as he has trouble coordinating his two heads.

“Two-headed snakes like this are unlikely to survive in the wild,” the FWC said, “as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.”

After communicating with the Rogers family, Dos is being cared for by FWC staff members.


This story first appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sour Patch Kids try to save Halloween with 'Reverse Trick-or-Treat' candy contest in Orlando Read More

  2. Orlando manufacturing company warns employees of layoffs if Trump isn't re-elected Read More

  3. Universal Orlando cast from 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Halloween Adventure' host virtual reunion to benefit laid-off comrades Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando Dr. Phillips Center reveals plans for outdoors Front Yard Festival, starting this December Read More

  5. Wolfgang Puck Express is closed at Disney Springs, and the company is cagy on when and whether it will reopen Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation