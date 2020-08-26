HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Buzzworthy Bite 

Birria Machete at Hunger Street Tacos

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Birria Machete at Hunger Street Tacos

hungerstreettacos.com

When it comes to hubbub generated during the pandemic, Dalgona coffee has got nothing on Hunger Street Taco's birria – at least not in this town. Soon after they started making tortillas from imported Oaxacan heirloom corn, Joe and David Creech took things a step further with the "machete" – a giant brisket-stuffed tortilla in the shape of Danny Trejo's weapon of choice. It's served with birria, a wicked stew fashioned from roasted bone marrow, guajillo, chipotle and árbol chilies and a host of secret spices. Dip the machete into the broth and savor the social media sensation of the year.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
