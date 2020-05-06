Here are some simply incredible quesadillas from Hunger Street Tacos in Winter Park 

Phase 1 of Florida's Grand Reopening kicked off this week while DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health conveniently stopped releasing coronavirus death reports from the state's Medical Examiners Commission. Me? I got some killer (yeah, I know, poor choice of words) quesadillas from Hunger Street.

Chef-owners Joe and David Creech are now using imported blue Oaxacan heirloom corn (procured from Masienda) to make tortillas from scratch, and the results are simply incredible. They have a rich, lasting flavor, and when enveloping fillings like chorizo, fried potatoes, salsa taquera and Oaxacan cheese, or sauteed mushrooms, salsa roja and more Oaxacan cheese, well, you'd be hard-pressed to find better quesadillas anywhere. I barely had room to polish off a couple of veal cheek tacos (the cheeks are pan-seared, then steamed in banana leaves with garlic and epazote) served in those same blue corn tortillas, but polish them off I did. I guess the street of hunger runs right through my stomach.

Oh, and if you think the Creeches will take part in this Phase 1 opening nonsense, think again. "Absolutely not!" Joe says when I ask. I know people are dying (yeah, I know, poor choice of words) to flock back to restaurants, but Hunger Street is taking a very prudent tack, Creech says: "We will assess the situation in June but, for now, we will continue to operate as takeout and delivery only."

(Hunger Street, 2103 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 321-444-6270, hungerstreettacos.com)