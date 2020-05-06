Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

May 06, 2020 Food & Drink » Food & Drink Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Hunger Street quesadillas on handmade Masienda tortillas

Photo by Faiyaz Kara

Hunger Street quesadillas on handmade Masienda tortillas

Here are some simply incredible quesadillas from Hunger Street Tacos in Winter Park 

The Dining in Diaries

By

Phase 1 of Florida's Grand Reopening kicked off this week while DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health conveniently stopped releasing coronavirus death reports from the state's Medical Examiners Commission. Me? I got some killer (yeah, I know, poor choice of words) quesadillas from Hunger Street.

Chef-owners Joe and David Creech are now using imported blue Oaxacan heirloom corn (procured from Masienda) to make tortillas from scratch, and the results are simply incredible. They have a rich, lasting flavor, and when enveloping fillings like chorizo, fried potatoes, salsa taquera and Oaxacan cheese, or sauteed mushrooms, salsa roja and more Oaxacan cheese, well, you'd be hard-pressed to find better quesadillas anywhere. I barely had room to polish off a couple of veal cheek tacos (the cheeks are pan-seared, then steamed in banana leaves with garlic and epazote) served in those same blue corn tortillas, but polish them off I did. I guess the street of hunger runs right through my stomach.

Oh, and if you think the Creeches will take part in this Phase 1 opening nonsense, think again. "Absolutely not!" Joe says when I ask. I know people are dying (yeah, I know, poor choice of words) to flock back to restaurants, but Hunger Street is taking a very prudent tack, Creech says: "We will assess the situation in June but, for now, we will continue to operate as takeout and delivery only."

(Hunger Street, 2103 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 321-444-6270, hungerstreettacos.com)

Tags: , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food & Drink Stories »

Speaking of Orlando Restaurants, takeout

Latest in Food & Drink Stories

Most Popular

  1. Twisted Root in Winter Park saves its hide with better burgers – and a staples market Read More

  2. The New Standard and Tim's Wine host virtual wine dinners that are, dare we say, fun Read More

  3. Chi-Kin brings Korean-fried flavors to flap-happy folks in Mills 50 Read More

  4. A letter of recommendation for the stellar Audubon Park bake shop P Is for Pie Read More

  5. This week's top Orlando takeout came from Singh's Roti Shop and the Ravenous Pig Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation