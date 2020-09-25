HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. DeSantis removes COVID-19 restaurants rules and masks penalties

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Despite Florida logging nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and almost 200 new deaths yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis now says he will allow restaurants and other businesses to operate without restrictions.

While speaking to reporters in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said he will sign an order today moving the state into a phase 3 reopening, which would allow bars, restaurants and gyms to operate at full capacity, and will also limit local governments from enforcing stricter rules.
"Every business has a right to operate... you can't just say no after six months and have people twisting in the wind," said DeSantis. tweet this
According to the order, bars, pubs, nightclubs and breweries that derive 50 percent of sales from alcohol can operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols.



"Every business has a right to operate... you can’t just say no after six months and have people twisting in the wind,” said DeSantis.

The order, which he says is in effect immediately, will also stop local governments from closing a business due to COVID-19 violations. It also says any fines and fees accrued during the pandemic from cities will not be allowed to be collected. Also, cities and counties cannot force restaurants to operate at below 50% capacity.

The order also lifts any penalties or fines for refusing to wear masks.

This is a developing story.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis calls for tougher Florida laws on protesters Read More

  2. Orlando Taco Week starts Wednesday with $5 taco specials across the city Read More

  3. Central Florida 7-Eleven stores will give away free whole pizzas on first Sunday of October Read More

  4. Florida Gov. DeSantis plans to roll back COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants statewide, regardless of local rules Read More

  5. Orlando's Leu Gardens will immerse visitors in a million lights at 'Dazzling Nights' holiday event Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation