Florida Gov. DeSantis removes COVID-19 restaurants rules and masks penalties

Despite Florida logging nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and almost 200 new deaths yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis now says he will allow restaurants and other businesses to operate without restrictions.While speaking to reporters in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said he will sign an order today moving the state into a phase 3 reopening, which would allow bars, restaurants and gyms to operate at full capacity, and will also limit local governments from enforcing stricter rules.According to the order, bars, pubs, nightclubs and breweries that derive 50 percent of sales from alcohol can operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols."Every business has a right to operate... you can’t just say no after six months and have people twisting in the wind,” said DeSantis.The order, which he says is in effect immediately, will also stop local governments from closing a business due to COVID-19 violations. It also says any fines and fees accrued during the pandemic from cities will not be allowed to be collected. Also, cities and counties cannot force restaurants to operate at below 50% capacity.The order also lifts any penalties or fines for refusing to wear masks.This is a developing story.