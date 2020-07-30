CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Heard

Orlando venues and promoters need you to bug Marco Rubio about saving our live music scene today

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Crowd shot from the Florida Man Festival at Orlando Amphitheater - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Crowd shot from the Florida Man Festival at Orlando Amphitheater
It’s no secret that without federal help, many of Orlando's beloved independent music venues will close forever – but there’s a way to help Florida's bar venues, theaters, concert halls and listening rooms today.

A bipartisan 'Save Our Stages' Senate bill is up for a vote. The problem is that Florida’s Republican Senator Marco Rubio needs to hear about it. Local members of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) have been up Rubio’s ass all summer, but his office has been noncommittal at best.



So venues and promoters are asking live music supporters to write emails (send 'em via saveourstages.org) and post to social media today (Thursday, July 30) with the following message:

The Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258) is the difference between life and death for shuttered indie music venues, artists, and our ecosystem. PPP will not save us. Senator Rubio, don't let the music die! Make your voice heard TODAY at saveourstages.com #saveourstages #SaveFLStages

Posters are asked to use the hashtags #saveourstages #SaveFLStages and tag Rubio on Instagram (@marcorubiofla), Twitter (@marcorubio) and Facebook.

“They need to hear from some other voices who have skin in the game,” Pat Lavery – a Gainesville promoter who’s been working with NIVA, along with locals like Norsekorea's Kyle Raker – wrote in an email. “We need an avalanche of support today.”

“Without his support this isn't likely to get done,” an email from NIVA says. “This bill will give independent venues and talent reps (Agents, managers) the 6-12 [month] funding lifeline they need to survive the pandemic. Without it 90% of venues will close forever!”

Here’s the image NIVA wants you to use (click here to download it). What are you waiting for?

click to enlarge rubio_saveourstages.5f21d58a2fe49.jpg



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

