Orlando venues and promoters need you to bug Marco Rubio about saving our live music scene today

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Crowd shot from the Florida Man Festival at Orlando Amphitheater

The Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258) is the difference between life and death for shuttered indie music venues, artists, and our ecosystem. PPP will not save us. Senator Rubio, don't let the music die! Make your voice heard TODAY at saveourstages.com #saveourstages #SaveFLStages

click to enlarge

It’s no secret that without federal help, many of Orlando's beloved independent music venues will close forever – but there’s a way to help Florida's bar venues, theaters, concert halls and listening rooms today. bipartisan 'Save Our Stages' Senate bill is up for a vote. The problem is that Florida’s Republican Senator Marco Rubio needs to hear about it. Local members of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) have been up Rubio’s ass all summer, but his office has been noncommittal at best.So venues and promoters are asking live music supporters to write emails (send 'em via saveourstages.org ) and post to social media today (Thursday, July 30) with the following message:Posters are asked to use the hashtags #saveourstages #SaveFLStages and tag Rubio on Instagram ( @marcorubiofla ), Twitter ( @marcorubio ) and Facebook “They need to hear from some other voices who have skin in the game,” Pat Lavery – a Gainesville promoter who’s been working with NIVA, along with locals like Norsekorea's Kyle Raker – wrote in an email. “We need an avalanche of support today.”“Without his support this isn't likely to get done,” an email from NIVA says. “This bill will give independent venues and talent reps (Agents, managers) the 6-12 [month] funding lifeline they need to survive the pandemic. Without it 90% of venues will close forever!”Here’s the image NIVA wants you to use ( click here to download it). What are you waiting for?