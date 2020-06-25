CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Heard

Hundreds of musicians urge Congress to provide financial relief to independent music venues around the country

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:37 AM

The Sidekicks at Soundbar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • The Sidekicks at Soundbar
In early May, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a coalition of independent music venues and promoters from all around the country, formed. The purpose was twofold, both to raise public awareness of the importance of smaller, independent venues in the economic and creative ecosystem of a city, and to lobby Congress to pass the bipartisan RESTART Act.

This bill would provide much-needed economic relief to venues that have been by and large closed for months of the coronavirus pandemic, and most likely will be among the last things to fully open. RESTART would provide funds to venues to finance six months’ worth of payroll, benefits and fixed operating costs; flexible use of loan proceeds and loan forgiveness; and implement a seven-year payback schedule, where principal payments wouldn’t be due for two years and interest payments would be deferred for at least 12 months.

NIVA conducted polling of its members earlier this month that revealed that unless action is taken soon, approximately 90 percent of the independent venues in this country could close. So for a moment consider some of your favorite venues in the city: Haven Lounge, Uncle Lou's, the Social, Beacham, Soundbar, Orlando Amphitheater, Will's Pub. Now imagine most of that list gone.



Last week, more than 600 musicians and performers co-signed a letter stressing the importance of action on this legislation to hopefully spur legislators to action finally, including big-timers like Willie Nelson, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters and Lady Gaga.

The letter included this very necessary reminder:
Independent venues give artists their start, often as the first stage most of us have played on. These venues were the first to close and will be the last to reopen. With zero revenue and the overwhelming overhead of rent, mortgage, utilities, taxes and insurance, 90% of independent venues report that if the shutdown lasts six months and there’s no federal assistance, they will never reopen again.

With the recent unbelievable spikes in new coronavirus cases in Florida  and several Central Florida bars and restaurants already closing because of coronavirus exposure to staff and patrons   the possibility of reopening venues to live music is seeming further away than ever. With a lack of clear guidance and leadership at the state and federal levels, owners are left floundering and trying to make their way the best they can. This situation is not tenable in the long term, and we'll be a poorer city for it if local venues close their doors en masse.

More information can be found on NIVA's advocacy work here.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

