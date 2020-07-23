Bipartisan 'Save Our Stages' Senate bill up for vote could provide relief to music venues in Orlando and all over the country

• Establishes a $10 billion grant program for live venue operators, promoters, producers and talent representatives
• Narrowly define independent live venue operators, promoters, and talent representatives to prevent large, international corporations from receiving federal grant funding
• Directs the Small Business Administrator to make grants to eligible recipients equal to the lesser of either 45% of gross revenue from 2019 or $12 million
• Allows the Small Business Administrator to issue supplemental grants in the future if funding remains available and applicants can demonstrate continued need
• Permits recipients to use grants for costs incurred during the COVID pandemic
• Permits recipients to use grants for rent, utilities, mortgage obligations, PPE procurement, payments to contractors, regular maintenance, administrative costs, taxes, operating leases, and capital expenditures related to meeting state, local, or federal social distancing guidelines
